6 p.m. at Columbus Blue Jackets • Nationwide Arena • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild have won three in a row, but they've dropped five straight on the road. During that losing skid, they were outscored 21-10. C Ryan Hartman has three goals in his last two games after scoring twice in the 2-1 victory over the Kings on Tuesday for his sixth multi-goal game in his Wild career. The Wild's penalty kill has denied 21 straight power plays. The Wild recalled D Dakota Mermis from the American Hockey League under emergency conditions; Mermis has five goals and 19 assists in 46 games with Iowa and skated in five games with the Wild over the last two seasons.

Blue Jackets update: The Blue Jackets are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, their 18 wins tied for the second-fewest in the NHL. They haven't played since Sunday when they fell to the Coyotes 3-2 in overtime. Before that, they'd won two in a row after losing by one goal to the Devils. LW Johnny Gaudreau, who signed a seven-year, $68.25 million contract with the Blue Jackets last offseason as a free agent, has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury. Gaudreau leads Columbus in scoring with 52 points.