OFFENSIVE MVP

Tanner Morgan, Gophers

The quarterback had a solid game, completing 14 of 20 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Morgan spread the ball around to six receivers.

DEFENSIVE MVP

Nyles Pinckney, Gophers

The defensive tackle finished second on the team with eight tackles, including five solo, and a sack of Indiana quarterback Donaven McCulley.

BY THE NUMBERS

5-for-6 The Gophers' red zone performance, all touchdowns. The only time they were stopped was on their first drive on fourth-and-1 from the 7.

6.1 Quarterback rating for McCulley. By comparison, Morgan's was 185.3.

44 Yards on interception returns for the Gophers.