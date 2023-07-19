Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

SEATTLE — Mariners righthander Luis Castillo is sixth in the American League in ERA, and he'll start tonight at T-Mobile Park against the Twins (8:40 p.m., BSN).

That means Twins DH Byron Buxton will get another night off as he ponders his 0-for-22 slump. Lefthanded hitting Matt Wallner again will be the designated hitter.

The Twins cruised to a 10-3 victory on Tuesday without Buxton. They have scored 36 runs in five games after the All-Star break, and hit four home runs Tuesday night.

Kenta Maeda (2-5, 5.50 ERA) will start for the Twins against Castillo, who is 6-7.

The Twins enter play today with a 1½ game lead on the second-place Guardians in the American League Central.

The Mariners called up two pitchers from Class AA Arkansas. Righthanders Prelander Berroa and Devin Sweet will both be making their major league debuts when they enter a game. Righthanders Ty Adcock and Isaiah Campbell were sent to Arkansas to make room.

The hard-throwing Berroa is rated as the M's No. 3 prospect. He was 4-1 with two saves and a 2.93 ERA with the Travelers, with 69 strikeouts (and 31 walks) in 46 innings. He was originally signed by the Twins as an international free agent in 2016, and went to the Giants in the Sam Dyson trade in 2019. Seattle traded for his last year.

TWINS LINEUP

Carlos Correa, SS

Edouard Julien, 2B

Alex Kirilloff, 1B

Max Kepler, RF

Matt Wallner, DH

Willi Castro, CF

Kyle Farmer, 3B

Joey Gallo, LF

Ryan Jeffers, C

MARINERS LINEUP

JD Crawford, SS

Julio Rodríguez, CF

Jarred Kelenic, LF

Eugenio Sáurez, 3B

Mike Ford, DH

Teoscar Hernández, RF

Ty France, 1B

Tom Murphy, C

Kolten Wong, 2B