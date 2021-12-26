AARON DONALD

Rams defensive tackle

The three-time defensive player of the year was as disruptive as expected. A regular presence in the Vikings' backfield, he had one sack for an 11-yard loss, three of the Rams' eight tackles for a loss, and a forced fumble. Without Dalvin Cook, the Vikings' run game was held to 3 yards per carry.

BRANDON POWELL

Rams returner

With Matthew Stafford struggling and the Vikings within 13-10, Powell's 61-yard punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter came when his team needed it the most. He had only one punt return for the Rams entering the game after signing with the team's practice squad in November.

SONY MICHEL

Rams running back

When the Rams offense relied on Michel, the Vikings had difficulty stopping them. He had season highs of 27 carries and 131 yards for 4.9 yards per carry and scored his third touchdown since being traded to L.A. in late August.