Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson returned an interception 66 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
JUSTIN JEFFERSON

Vikings receiver

He was the center of attention as he approached Randy Moss' franchise record for receiving yards in a season. He came up 16 yards short after five catches for 107 yards and a TD, but in two NFL seasons he has 3,016 yards, an NFL record. He had seven 100-yard games this season and tied Adam Thielen for the team lead in touchdowns with 10.

IHMIR SMITH-MARSETTE

Vikings receiver

The rookie had the first 100-yard game of his NFL career in his first start, snaring three catches for 103 yards and a 44-yard touchdown.

PATRICK PETERSON

Vikings cornerback

The veteran returned his first interception as a Viking for a touchdown on a fourth-and-1 play in the fourth quarter that gave his team its final 31-17 advantage.