D.J. WONNUM

Vikings defensive end

The second-year end, now the team's leading pass rusher with Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen out, had a monster game. He had three sacks, including one on a fourth-and-1 from the Vikings 21; two tackles for a loss; four quarterback hits; and a forced fumble, which the Bears recovered.

IHMIR SMITH-MARSETTE

Vikings receiver

With all the Bears' attention on Justin Jefferson, the rookie scored his first NFL touchdown on his second career reception on a 7-yard pass from Kirk Cousins in the third quarter.

AKIEM HICKS

Bears defensive lineman

It's not a Vikings-Bears game if Hicks isn't a force. He had two of the Bears' four sacks, two tackles for a loss and four quarterback hits, and kept the Vikings' run game bottled up as usual.