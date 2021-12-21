See more of the story
Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum (98) was all over Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Monday, finishing with three sacks and four QB hits.
Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
This is a 2020 photo of DJ Wonnum of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects the Minnesota Vikings active roster as of Tuesday, July 28, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo) ORG XMIT: NFLHS20

D.J. WONNUM

Vikings defensive end

The second-year end, now the team's leading pass rusher with Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen out, had a monster game. He had three sacks, including one on a fourth-and-1 from the Vikings 21; two tackles for a loss; four quarterback hits; and a forced fumble, which the Bears recovered.

This is a 2021 photo of Ihmir Smith-Marsette of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects the Minnesota Vikings active roster as of Thursday, May 13, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

IHMIR SMITH-MARSETTE

Vikings receiver

With all the Bears' attention on Justin Jefferson, the rookie scored his first NFL touchdown on his second career reception on a 7-yard pass from Kirk Cousins in the third quarter.

This is a 2019 photo of Akiem Hicks of the Chicago Bears NFL football team. This image reflects the Chicago Bears active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

AKIEM HICKS

Bears defensive lineman

It's not a Vikings-Bears game if Hicks isn't a force. He had two of the Bears' four sacks, two tackles for a loss and four quarterback hits, and kept the Vikings' run game bottled up as usual.