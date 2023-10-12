IMPACT PLAYER
José Abreu, Astros: After hitting two home runs Tuesday in Game 3, the first baseman belted a two-run shot. He and teammate Yordan Alvarez combined for seven home runs in the four-game series.
BY THE NUMBERS
3, 14: Hits and strikeouts by the Twins both in Game 3 and Game 4 at Target Field.
1,727: Strikeouts by the Twins in 2023. A record 1,654 in the regular season and 73 more in six playoff games.
3: Average number of runs per game for the Twins in the playoffs. In September, they averaged 6.25.
7: Consecutive ALCS appearances by the Astros, a record. The NL record is nine, by the Braves (1991-99).