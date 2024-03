Gallery: Visitors attend Fort Snelling exhibition "Many Voices, Many Stories, One Place"

A new exhibition at Historic Fort Snelling chronicles histories of Dakota and Ojibwe people, Japanese-Americans, immigrants, enslaved African American people, soldiers and fur traders in this part of Minnesota, where the Minnesota and Mississippi Rivers meet. Rather than starting with the building of Fort Snelling, the show goes back 10,000 years to the earliest days of this sacred land.