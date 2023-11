Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Joshua Dobbs threw for 268 yards and a score to help the Minnesota Vikings improve to 6-4 with a 27-19 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Through a little more than a game and a half in the Vikings lineup, Dobbs has produced five touchdowns and a two-point conversion without throwing an interception.

