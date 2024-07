Gallery: Old Mill Norwood Young America

For those in Norwood Young America and passersby along the city's main street, a known quantity is a nearly 160-year-old mill house. Erin Allard now owns it along with two buildings on the property. You would never guess from the exterior, which keeps its original, old-fashioned rustic charm, the new life that has been breathed into the spaces.