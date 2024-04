Gallery: Jeremy Messersmith Tiny Home

At 411 square feet, Jeremy Messersmith's home is the smallest house on the market in the Twin Cities. It has a sauna (that doubles as a recording studio) in the basement and a spacious yard. We asked musician Jeremy Messersmith what compelled him to buy the property and the improvements he made.