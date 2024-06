Gallery: Homegazing Nicollet Island

On Nicollet Island sits a row of historical, brick, green-accented townhomes in the Minneapolis peninsula community of 100 residents. The unit that is perhaps the biggest nod to the buildings' French Second Empire style known for eclectic architecture and decorative design is a chandeliered, art-filled space withone-of-a-kind artist frescos and murals, marble and other custom details drawing on influences from around the world.