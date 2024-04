Gallery: Home of the Month Bluebird

After a fire forced a remodel of a St. Louis Park home, a family hoped for a footprint similar to their original single-story ranch-style house. At the same time, they were game for introducing new, bold and unique materials and design features such as soaring rooflines and transom windows that allow light to come in and display the family's vast plant collection like never before.