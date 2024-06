Gallery: Flooding in southern Minnesota

In Waterville, many residents have left their homes behind, evacuating from the community of about 2,000 as area flooding grows worse. In Northfield, the Cannon River crested early Monday at 901.5 feet — tying the record set during the city's historic 2010 flooding.