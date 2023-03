Gallery: Cretin-Derham Hall tops St. Thomas Academy in section final

Cretin-Derham Hall and St. Thomas Academy met in the Class 2A, Section 3 boys hockey final at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina on Wednesday. The Raiders won 4-2 to win a trip to the state tournament.