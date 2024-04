Gallery: Alcoa home

Minnesota's only Alcoa aluminum home and one of 24 that exists in the country, can be found in St. Louis Park. The 1950s midcentury was designed by Charles M. Goodman and built by the Aluminum Company of America) to showcase the versatility of aluminum and the open-concept floor plan.