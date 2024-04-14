PHOENIX — Zac Gallen pitched six sharp innings and Corbin Carroll hit a two-run single in a five-run fifth to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks over the St. Louis Cardinals 5-0 on Sunday.

Gallen (3-0) threw 90 pitches, giving up four hits and walking two. He struck out seven, two of them coming with a runner on third and one out.

The right-hander caught Brandon Crawford looking on a full count with the bases loaded in the second and then got a grounder to escape the jam. Gallen also whiffed Ivan Herrera on a 3-2 curve in the fourth before retiring Crawford on a popup.

St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas (1-2) faced the minimum through four innings but didn't finish the fifth.

Christian Walker, who had three hits, led off with a single. He went to third on Joc Pederson's double down the right-field line and scored on Jace Peterson's sacrifice fly to left, just beating Brendan Donovan's throw to the plate. Jake McCarthy followed with a double to score Pederson.

After two walks loaded the bases, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol summoned Andre Pallante, but Carroll hit the right-hander's first pitch to right for a two-run single. Pallante's wild pitch allowed the fifth run to score. All were charged to Mikolas.

Joe Mantiply and Bryce Jarvis combined for three hitless innings to finish the shutout for Gallen, who was the Cardinals' third-round pick in the 2016 draft but was traded to Atlanta while still in the minors.

Gallen started the All-Star Game for the National League last year and finished third in Cy Young Award voting while helping the Diamondbacks win the NL pennant.

Carroll and McCarthy nearly collided while chasing Willson Contreras' drive to the wall in deep center in the sixth. As they ran by each other, Carroll appeared to trip over McCarthy, who caught the ball, and fell hard to the ground, but remained in the game.

Before the game, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said left-hander Jordan Montgomery is on track to make his season debut, possibly in San Francisco during a weekend series. Montgomery, who signed as a free agent in the final week of spring training, threw 71 pitches in a Triple-A start for Reno at Tacoma, allowing nine hits and seven runs while striking out six in 3 2/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: Injured INF/OF Tommy Edman (right wrist sprain) and OF Dylan Carlson (left shoulder sprain) will begin baseball activities Monday. Both have been sidelined since spring training.

Diamondbacks: Lovullo said closer Paul Sewald (left oblique strain) will throw another bullpen before determining the next step in his return to the active roster. ... 3B Eugenio Suárez had a scheduled day off, his first of the season.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Begin a three-game series Monday night at Oakland. Former A's RHP Sonny Gray (1-0, 0.00 ERA) goes for St. Louis against RHP Ross Stripling (0-3, 5.50).

Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly (2-0, 2.29) opens a three-game series against the Cubs at Chase Field on Monday. RHP Ben Brown (0-0, 6.10) starts for Chicago.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB