WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Gabriel Vilardi scored twice and Alex Iafallo broke an 18-game goal-scoring drought as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 on Saturday night.

Iafallo also had an assist that halted a 13-game pointless skid. Vladislav Namestnikov and Nikolaj Ehlers each had a goal and assist, Nino Niederreiter scored and Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele both recorded a pair of helpers.

The Jets, who have won six of seven, also set a franchise record by holding opponents to two or less goals in seven consecutive games.

Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for Winnipeg, which started a four-game homestand.

Jonathan Drouin and Jack Johnson scored for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon picked up a pair of assists to extend his point streak to 14 games. He has six goals and 17 helpers in that span.

Ivan Prosvetov stopped 19 shots in his 10th game of the season for Colorado.

The Jets led 2-0 after the first period and 3-0 following the second.

Colorado's Cale Makar was a late scratch with a lower-body injury.

MacKinnon played his 739th game with the Avalanche, tying him for fifth place for most games in franchise history with long-term injured teammate Gabriel Landeskog.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Host San Jose on Sunday night.

Jets: Host Montreal on Monday night in the second of a four-game homestand.

