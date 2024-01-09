PARIS — Gabriel Attal has been named as France's youngest-ever prime minister, as President Emmanuel Macron seeks a fresh start.
Most Read
-
Three dead in Cloquet, Minn., including suspected shooter
-
Megachurch threatens lawsuit if Plymouth doesn't approve new campus
-
Souhan: Here is my ranking of the four possible Vikings QB outcomes
-
Using ankle monitor data, Feds nab man accused in armed robberies of Twin Cities mail carriers
-
David Coyne, Twin Cities running community fixture, dies unexpectedly