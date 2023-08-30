Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DAKAR, Senegal — Nearly a dozen soldiers took to state television and said they were overturning the presidential election and called for calm among the population.

''We reaffirm our commitment to respecting Gabon's commitments to the national and international community," said a spokesperson for the group.

Gabon's government had announced a nationwide curfew and cut off internet access Saturday evening as voting in major national elections for new local leaders, national legislators and Gabon's next president was wrapping up.

The central African country on the Atlantic coast is rich in natural resources.

Every vote held in Gabon since the country's return to a multi-party system in 1990 has ended in violence. Clashes between government forces and protesters following the 2016 election killed four people, according to official figures. The opposition said the death toll was far higher.

In anticipation of post-electoral violence, many people in the capital went to visit family in other parts of the country or left Gabon altogether. Others stockpiled food or bolstered security in their homes.