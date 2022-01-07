Gophers senior Gable Steveson keeps on dominating.

Ranked the nation's No. 1 heavyweight wrestler, Steveson beat No. 5 Tony Cassioppi 17-7 for Minnesota's highlight in a 22-10 road loss to No. 1 Iowa in the Big Ten dual meet opener for both teams. Many in the Iowa City crowd gave Steveson, an Olympic gold medalist, a standing ovation after his match. He responded with a thumbs up gesture.

Steveson improved to 3-0 this season and 70-2 for his college career.

Other winners for Minnesota (1-2) were Patrick McKee at 125 pounds and Brayton Lee at 157 by two- and one-point decisions, respectively. Iowa (7-0) won its eighth consecutive dual meet vs. the Gophers.