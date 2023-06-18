The five young women killed in a crash late Friday on Lake Street will be buried Monday after a funeral in Bloomington.

Services will be held at at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center, 8201 Park Ave. S., in Bloomington, and are open to the public. After the service, the five will be buried at the Garden of Eden Cemetery in Burnsville.

Dar Al-Farooq has been welcoming its community members to mourn since Saturday for the five: Sabiriin Ali, 17, of Bloomington, a recent Edina High School graduate who planned to study at the University of Minnesota; Sahra Gesaade, 20, of Brooklyn Center, a third-year student at the U's Rochester campus; Salma Abdikadir, 20, of St. Louis Park, a second-year student at Normandale Community College; Sagal Hersi, 19, of Minneapolis, a student at Minneapolis Community and Technical College; and Siham Adam, 19, of Minneapolis, a student at the U.

"These young Muslim sisters, were shining stars of hope for our future," read a Facebook post from the Dar Al-Farooq center.

The women were on their way home after having henna applied and running last-minute errands on Lake Street before a friend's wedding Saturday.

A speeding driver exiting Interstate 35W ran a red light after exiting at Lake Street in south Minneapolis, crashing into the car carrying the five women, according to Minneapolis police. The car had just passed a state trooper who couldn't keep up with the speeding vehicle.

The five were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to police and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

An online fundraiser for the young women's families has raised more than $312,000 as of Sunday.