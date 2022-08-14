The family of the Stillwater teen who was stabbed to death last month on Wisconsin's Apple River will hold services Monday and Tuesday.

Isaac Michael Schuman, 17, died July 30 during a confrontation that injured four others. A 52-year-old Prior Lake man has been charged with murder.

Schuman's family is holding services Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater. Private services are being held Tuesday followed by a celebration of life at Oak Glen Event Center, 1599 McKusick Road North, Stillwater, from 3 to 10 p.m.

He is survived by his parents, Alina and Donny Hernandez and Scott Schuman, a brother, Jakob Schuman, and a sister, Alexis Hernandez.

"Our hearts are forever broken for our sweet, amazing, talented, funny, and loving Isaac," his obituary states.