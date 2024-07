Tap the bookmark to save this article.

All lanes of northbound Hwy. 169 in St. Louis Park have reopened following a fuel spill.

The highway had been closed at Minnetonka Boulevard for several hours and motorists were diverted off the highway at Minnetonka Boulevard, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

One northbound lane on Hwy. 169 at Minnetonka Boulevard reopened about 7:20 a.m. The second northbound lane opened about 8 a.m.

Southbound traffic was not affected.

It was not immediately clear what led to the fuel spill.