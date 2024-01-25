WASHINGTON — FTC launches inquiry into how big tech companies such as Microsoft, Amazon and Google are holding sway over AI startups.
Most Read
-
Background checks botched in Walz's cannabis director hiring, audit says
-
Twin Cities area sees wave of brewery, distillery closures
-
Yes, Minnesota should have a Michelin Guide, and these 4 restaurants would likely get stars
-
Hindsight: Joe Buck wishes he'd never made 'disgusting act' comment about Randy Moss
-
With sale of Carousel Motors, Pohlad exiting auto dealership business