Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, Children's Theatre Company and Guthrie Theater veteran Caroline Innerbichler will make her Broadway debut in the musical comedy "Shucked."

Innerbichler, whose local appearances include the title role in Chanhassen's "The Little Mermaid" and "Little House on the Prairie" at the Guthrie, will play Maizy in the spoof, which parodies elements of "The Music Man." Maizy is a small-town gal — hoping to save her town's corn crop — who enlists the aid of a conman. The cast also includes Alex Newell ("Glee") and Kevin Cahoon ("The Lion King" and the Guthrie's "Babes in Arms").

"Shucked" will begin performances at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre in February, with an official opening April 4. Tickets go on sale Nov. 28 at Ticketmaster.