Rare first editions, from books by Henry Miller to Ta-Nehisi Coates, and other volumes of historical interest are the stars of the Minnesota Antiquarian Book Fair July 7-8.

The event is devoted to both the utility and beauty of books. It brings together sellers from across the country and here in the Twin Cities, including Rain Taxi Literary Review and Midway Used & Rare Books. Specialties of individual book sellers include Western Americana, Native American literature, religion, history and film. The fair, at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, is open to serious collectors and interested book lovers.

Events include a presentation by Allie Alvis, a historian who will talk about the history of book organization (including the use of, yikes!, arsenic in bookbinding), and three members of the Twin Cities-based Ampersand Club, who will discuss how they track down literary treasures.

Minnesota Antiquarian Book Fair

When: 3-7 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.

Where: University of St. Thomas Schoenecker Arena, 2115 Summit Av., St. Paul.

Tickets: $5-$7, minnesotaantiquarianbookfair.wordpress.com.