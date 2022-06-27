CLEVELAND — The Twins were only about 24 hours removed from the shocking revelation that pitching coach Wes Johnson will leave the first-place American League Central team after this pivotal five-game series against the Guardians.

So of course they absolutely schooled second-place Cleveland, winning 11-1 at Progressive Field on Monday to improve to 42-33 and take a three-game lead in the division.

The offense was punishing, starting with Gary Sanchez' three-run home run in the second inning. Gio Urshela and Sanchez both drove in a run in the fourth inning before more homers rained down. Nick Gordon smacked a two-run shot in the sixth before Carlos Correa also deposited a two-run homer in the seventh. Alex Kirilloff's sacrifice fly and Urshela's RBI single were insurance runs off position player turned emergency pitcher Ernie Clement in the ninth.

Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie went six innings and surrendered eight hits and seven earned runs with a walk and seven strikeouts.

Twins starter Sonny Gray was fabulous, throwing seven innings where he relinquished just three hits and a walk with three strikeouts.

After he exited the game, he shared a long hug with Johnson in the dugout.

BOXSCORE: Twins 11, Cleveland 1

Jharel Cotton finished out the final two innings on the mound for the Twins and very nearly kept the shutout. But his wild pitch with the final out at the plate allowed Myles Straw to score.