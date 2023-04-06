Last year, the Twins introduced augmented reality (AR) to fans attending games at Target Field, allowing attendees to layer their ballpark experience with digital images via their smartphones.

Many viewed it as one of the first instances of AR implemented into a live sports venue.

Apparently, the Twins were just scratching the surface.

The Twins are investing heavily in technology, adding artificial intelligence, sensory technology and automation to its ballpark in downtown Minneapolis. Moves the baseball team's executives said will make the organization a differentiator in sports fan experience and more relevant to a younger fan base, something Major League Baseball as a whole is seeking.

Some of this tech-heavy overhaul encompasses systems fans will engage with, knowingly or not, in Friday's 3:10 p.m. home opener against the Astros. Beyond looking up at the obvious $29.5 million upgrade of the Twins' main scoreboard — now 76% larger and the organization's most extensive renovation in its 14-year history at the stadium — fans will also experience Boston-based Evolv Technology's AI weapon detection system.

At all entrances, the system will screen fans for weapons upon entry. Fans no longer have to wait in lines for bag checks or empty their pockets. The software can detect potential threats by shape, such as the difference between a firearm or a cellphone. The system also takes a photo of the person carrying the questionable threat, prompting a security guard to pull that person aside for a manual check.

"We've spent a lot of time to find ways to make that process more efficient with fans, for late arrivals and bag checks," Twins president and chief executive Dave St. Peter said. "This should allow us to move people through our gate entry in a more seamless manner."

Target Field is the first sports venue to use the tech in Minnesota, but it's not the first facility. Evolv's entry system is currently used at the Mall of America as well as 30 sports stadiums around the U.S., including baseball stadiums in Philadelphia, Houston, Pittsburgh, New York and Boston.

"We're always looking for ways to innovate," St. Peter said.

Starting this season, the Twins will also implement AI that Washington, D.C.-based Whitebalance developed to automatically remove copyrighted music from video clips, like postgame interviews on the field or inside the clubhouse. Previously, the Twins couldn't share those clips on social media because of copyrighted music playing in the background.

Whitebalance recently completed the Twins' 10-week startup accelerator, operated in partnership with accelerator programmer and venture fund Techstars from the Ford Center in the North Loop.

For mobile concession orders, the Twins have upgraded the MLB Ballpark app to bringing in CHEQ, a Washington-based software company that improves payment processing and ordering. Thw Twins have also installed express concession ordering kiosks around the field.

The list of tech upgrades continues with a new contactless vending machine for those who want authentic, Target Field dirt. There's also now AI that answers fan questions submitted on the team's website and the Ballpark app, automates single-game ticket sales and tracks scores for real-time sports betting and fantasy sports games only available to fans at Target Field through the Ballpark app.

"I suspect we'll see more of this," St. Peter said. "Gate entry, but also concessions, merchandise, broadcasting, all the above will be on the table over time."