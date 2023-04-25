Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

CINCINNATI — TJ Friedl drove in the game-winning run with a ninth-inning single and the Cincinnati Reds snapped a six-game losing streak with a 7-6 come-from-behind win over the Texas Rangers on Monday night.

José Leclerc (0-1) walked Jonathan India to lead off the ninth. India went to second on a passed ball and scored on Friedl's single to right.

The Reds came back from a 5-1 third-inning deficit and tied the game in the eighth on back-to-back bases-loaded walks to Henry Ramos and Nick Senzel by Leclerc.

Alexis Díaz (1-1), Cincinnati's fourth relief pitcher, pitched a perfect ninth for the win.

Josh Jung hit home runs in consecutive innings and drove in three runs for the AL West-leading Rangers.

Jung, whose career-high 10-game hitting streak was snapped Sunday, hit a game-tying solo homer 392 feet down the left field line in the second inning before blasting a two-run shot 418 feet to center field for a 5-1 lead in the third.

Ezequiel Duran had three hits for the Rangers, who had won six of seven, seven of nine and and 10 of 13 while climbing into first place.

Nathan Eovaldi tied his season highs with six innings and seven strikeouts. Eovaldi allowed six hits and four runs — three earned — with one walk. He also hit a batter.

The Reds scored more runs than they had during the losing streak.

Nick Lodolo, who allowed a career-high 12 hits in his last start, gave up nine and six runs with two walks and six strikeouts in four innings.

Jung committed a two-out error in the first inning, allowing Jonathan India to score from third base and giving the Reds their first lead since an 8-1 win over Tampa Bay on April 17.

The lead lasted one out into the second inning. After Jung's one-out shot, Duran and Leody Taveras hit back-to-back doubles before Marcus Semien delivered a two-out RBI single.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: SS Corey Seager (left hamstring strain) is tossing and taking swings on soft tosses, manager Bruce Bochy said.

Reds: Friedl was hit in the right upper arm by a pitch in the third inning.

UP NEXT

Texas LHP Martín Pérez (3-1) is scheduled to face Cincinnati RHP Luke Weaver (0-1) in the second of the three-game series on Tuesday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports