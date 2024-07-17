Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Rich's is shutting down a food manufacturing plant in Fridley and laying off 170 workers starting this fall, the company recently informed the state.

The New York-based, family-owned packaged food maker did not specify a reason for the closure in its notice to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rich's has 100 global locations and more than $5 billion in annual revenue. It also owns Minnesota-based Morey's Seafood.

Rich's bought the Fridley facility from TreeHouse Foods in 2020. The plant specialized in baked breads and finished cakes sold to bakeries and restaurants. At the time, the expansion was part of "Rich's long-term plans for growth." But it occurred just as the pandemic disrupted American food spending.

Layoffs will begin in September, and the plant will close by the end of the year.