Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Rudy Gobert, Wolves

The center has never looked better in a Wovles uniform with 25 points and 21 rebounds, his ninth career game with 20 or more in each category.

By the numbers

0 Times the Clippers led; they trailed by as many as 25 points.

20 Turnovers for the Wolves.

67 Combined shooting percentage for Gobert (11-for-15) and D'Angelo Russell (7-for-12).