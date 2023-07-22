Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

IMPACT PLAYER: Alex Kirilloff, Twins

in his past six games, Kirilloff has 13 RBI in the past week. He hit a two-run homer in the first inning and a two-run double in the seventh.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Homers Kirilloff has pulled to right field this season, which he did in the first inning.

114.3 The exit velocity in miles per hour on Byron Buxton's first-inning homer, the third hardest-hit ball in his career.

22 Times Edouard Julien has reached base in his past 34 plate appearances. He had a single and two walks Friday.