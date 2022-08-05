IMPACT PLAYER: Nick Gordon, Twins

The left fielder was 3-for-5 with three RBI from his fourth-inning home run. He also scored the winning run in the 10th, beating the tag at home.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Home runs new Twins starter Tyler Mahle yielded, something he hasn't done since May 2, 2021.

3 Strikeouts for Michael Fulmer in the top of the 10th inning, setting up the Twins to win in the bottom of the inning.

24 Home runs Toronto starter and former Twins ace Jose Berrios has given up this season, the highest in the American League.