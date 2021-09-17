See more of the story

GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Brent Rooker, Twins

In his first game back since the birth of his daughter, the rookie doubled home the Twins' first run, then later smashed a leadoff home run.

BY THE NUMBERS

8 Four-homer games by the Twins this season, a figure topped only in 1987 (9), 1964 (12) and 2019 (21).

46 Home runs hit by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in 2021, which leads the major leagues, after his third-inning blast off Michael Pineda.

2 Baserunners allowed, both on harmless singles, over the final 3⅓ innings by the Twins' bullpen.

UP NEXT

Bailey Ober tries to extend his streak of 10 consecutive starts allowing three or fewer earned runs; he'll face Toronto righthander Steven Matz.

PHIL MILLER