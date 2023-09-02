Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER: Jordan Luplow, Twins

The outfielder ended an 0-for-15 funk with the Twins' AL-leading fifth pinch-hit home run of 2023.

BY THE NUMBERS

65 Starts of six or more scoreless innings by Max Scherzer, passing Gaylord Perry for 19th-most in MLB history.

1-for-55 Combined slump of Carlos Correa (1-for-22), Luplow and Christian Vázquez (0-for-18) before the Twins' seventh-inning rally.

4 Victories over Texas by the Twins, clinching the 2023 season series.

2 Home runs allowed by Texas' Brock Burke, the first time in his 103 career appearances he has given up more than one.