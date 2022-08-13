IMPACT PLAYER: Gio Urshela, Twins

The third baseman went 3-for-4 and was a triple away from hitting for the cycle. He hit a solo homer and also scored on Gilberto Celestino's home run.

BY THE NUMBERS

408 Days between Gilberto Celestino's last homer June 30, 2021, to his first of the 2022 season in the second inning Friday.

0-for-4 Angels star Shohei Ohtani's performance at the plate in his first game vs. the Twins this season.

6 Three-game losing streaks for the Twins this season; they have yet to lose four in a row.