IMPACT PLAYER

Ja Morant, Grizzlies

No matter what defense the Wolves threw at him, Morant beat them. He finished with 32 points, nine assists and nine rebounds.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Free throws attempted for Anthony Edwards.

72 Memphis points in the paint.

2-for-10 Jaden McDaniels' shooting night.