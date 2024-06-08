Friday
baseball
CLASS 3A
Section 2
• Mankato West 4, Mankato East 1
Championship
• Mankato East 6, Mankato West 0
Section 6 • championship
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 6, Delano 3
CLASS 2A
Section 6 • championship
• Foley 10, Albany 6
SOFTball
CLASS 4A
Championship
• Rogers 3, New Prague 0
Third place
• Rosemount 3, Forest Lake 2
CLASS 3A
Championship
• Mankato East 6, Cretin-Derham Hall 1
Third place
• St. Francis 8, Winona 2
CLASS 2A
Championship
• Randolph 3, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 0
Third place
• St. Cloud Cathedral 3, St. Agnes 1
CLASS 1A
Championship
• New Ulm Cathedral 10, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 4
Third place
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 12, West Lutheran 1
tennis • BOYS
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Singles
Semifinals
• Bhagra, Rochester Mayo, def. Pham, Mahtomedi, 6-1, 6-0.
• A. Beduhn, Wayzata, def. Rathmanner, Mahtomedi, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Consolation semifinals
• Gopalakrishnan, Blake, def. Perrill, Orono, 6-1, 6-3.
• Scheglowski, Lakeville North, def. Bengtson, Becker, 6-0, 6-0.
Consolation final
• Scheglowski def. Gopalakrishnan, 7-6 (6), 6-2.
Third place
• Pham def. Rathmanner, default.
Championship
• Bhagra def. A. Beduhn, 6-4, 6-4
Doubles
Semifinals
• Perrill/Martini, Orono, def. Chau/Hoffman, Eden Prairie, 7-5, 6-1.
• Panguluri/Salisbury, Wayzata, def. Smith/Stolpman, Mpls. Washburn, 6-4, 6-2.
Consolation semifinals
• Chaudhri/Norman, Edina, def. Shaffer/Mahannah, Buffalo, 7-6 (5), 6-2.
• Kennel/Meunier, Rochester Mayo, def. Bryntesen/Jones, Mounds View, 6-2, 6-4.
Consolation final
• Kennel/Meunier def. Chaudhri/Norman, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 10-5.
Third place
• Smith/Stolpman def. Chau/Hoffman, 7-5, 6-4.
Championship
• Panguluri/Salisbury def. Perrill/Martini, 6-2, 6-4.
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Singles
Semifinals
• Arvidson, St. Paul Academy, def. Ritter, Rochester Lourdes, 6-1, 6-2.
• Hassan, St. Paul Academy, def. Green, Breck, 6-1, 6-1.
Consolation semifinals
• Sampson, Mora, def. Kahmeyer, Mound Westonka, 6-2, 6-4.
• Vitasek, Winona Cotter, def. Marks, Rock Ridge, 6-1, 6-0.
Consolation final
• Vitasek def. Sampson, 6-3, 6-1.
Third place
• Ritter def. Green, 3-6, 6-1, 10-2.
Championship
• Hassan def. Arvidson, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles
Semifinals
• Benson/Nguyen, St. Paul Academy, def. Ryder/Zimmerman, Schaeffer Academy, 6-2, 6-3.
• Reinbold/Paul, Mound Westonka, def. Wang/Senaratna, St. Paul Academy, 6-3, 6-4.
Consolation semifinals
• Petrick/Hildenbrand, Hibbing, def. Bleick/LeClair, Minnewaska, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-6.
• Brewer/Granseth, Winona Cotter, def. Enrico Petto/Enzo Petto, Breck, 6-4, 7-5.
Consolation final
• Brewer/Granseth def. Petrick/Hildenbrand, 6-1, 6-3.
Third place
• Wang/Senaratna def. Ryder, Zimmerman, 7-6 (1), 6-4.
Championship
• Benson/Nguyen def. Reinbold/Paul, 6-1, 6-2.
track and field • BOYS
CLASS 2A
Team scores through five events
• Top 10: Rockford 30, Fridley 20, Mankato East 15, Blake 13, Annandale and Rocori 12, Becker, Fergus Falls and Pequot Lakes 10, Detroit Lakes 9
Individual events finals Friday
• 3,200: Wirth, Annandale, 9:06.54; Hall, Pequot Lakes, 9:08.47; Anderson, Mankato East, 9:13.24; Layton, Big Lake, 9:14.13; Anez, Willmar, 9:19.26; Chapman, Orono, 9:21.42; Seppanen, St. Paul Como Park, 9:30.56; Anderson, Perham, 9:31.35; Clobes, Mankato East, 9:34.10.
• Pole vault: Schloeder, Rockford, 15-7; Angell, Becker, 14-0; Faber, Rockford, 14-0; Guth, Chisago Lakes, 14-0; Leitchtnam, Faribault, 14-0; Miller, Princeton, 14-0; Craig, Blake, 13-6; Bear, Chisago Lakes, 13-6; Feig, Northfield, 13-6.
• Triple jump: Johnson, Fridley, 47-3¼; Zierden, Fergus Falls, 46-5¾; Watson, Fridley, 46-3½; Okoronkwo, Blake, 44-11¾; Barry, Mahtomedi, 44-7¼; Bropleh, Monticello, 44-5¼; Nix, Minnehaha Academy, 44-1¾; Schmidt, Watertown-Mayer, 43-11½; Marsh, Detroit Lakes, 43-7.
• Shot put: Minnerath, Rocori, 59-4½; Zilmer, Rockford, 59-1¾; Carrier, Detroit Lakes, 56-10¼; Schwartz, Mankato East, 53-9½; Vanderpool, Byron, 53-6¼; Borene, Blake, 53-1; Banks, St. Peter, 52-3¼; Hartz, Stewartville, 51-7¾; Shepherd, Hibbing, 50-5.
• Shot put wheelchair: Filzen, Winona, 21-6¼.
CLASS 1A STATE MEET
• Top 10: Caledonia/Spring Grove 67, Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran 39, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 38.5, Litchfield 38, Concordia Academy 36, LQPV/D-B and Montevideo 31, Crosby-Ironton 30, Luverne 28, Osakis 24
Individual event finals
• 100: Beardmore, Caledonia/Spring Grove, 10.87; Jones, HLWW, 10.95; Zinter, Concordia Academy, 10.98; E. Staggemeyer, Caledonia/Spring Grove, 10.99; Tandoh, Ortonville, 11.02; Burau, HLWW, 11.07; Peklo, Nova Classical, 11.13; James, Mesabi East, 11.17; Martens, LCWM/Nicollet, 11.23.
• 100 wheelchair: Gunnarson, St. Charles, 15.82; Jenniges, Lakeview, 24.18.
• 200: Zinter, Concordia Academy, 22.14; Ortiz, Medford, 22.30; Tandoh, Ortonville, 22.40; Reed, K-W/Goodhue, 22.43; Peklo, Nova Classical, 22.44; Wait, Caledonia/Spring Grove, 22.56; Bye, Dover-Eyota, 22.57; Dahlin, Jackson Co. Central, 22.57; Shervey, United Clay Becker, 22.89.
• 200 wheelchair: Gunnarson, St. Charles, 28.99; Jenniges, Lakeview, 47.58.
• 400: Thompson, St. Paul Academy, 48.78; Gardner, Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran, 49.39; Wait, Caledonia/Spring Grove, 50.07; Zoa, Legacy Christian, 50.19; Petersohn, Triton, 50.48; Bye, Dover-Eyota, 50.67; Bruder, Osakis, 50.70; Jones, HLWW, 50.97; Tank, Minnewaska, 51.04.
• 800: Kiehne, Lanesboro-FC-M, 1:53.11; Goergen, GMLOKS, 1:54.81; Fick, Luverne, 1:55.21; Guthrie, Upsala/Swanville, 1:56.61; Prinsen, R-P/Houston, 1:57.70; Wassman, Mt. Lake/Comfrey, 1:57.84; Larson, Pelican Rapids, 1:58.22; Ringhand, Crosby-Ironton, 2:00.53; Gregory, Trinity/United, 2:02.72.
• 1,600: Ahrens, Redwood Valley, 4:19.91; Janiszeski, Luverne, 4:21.63; Larson, Pelican Rapids, 4:23.48; Huot, Park Rapids, 4:24.35; Kroeze, Avail Academy, 4:25.99; Nelson, West Lutheran, 4:26.81; Winter, D-G-F, 4:28.76; Miest, St. James, 4:28.85; Semling, Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran, 4:28.98.
• 110 high hurdles: Brown, HLWW, 14.77; Swanson, Concordia Academy, 14.86; Gibson, Morris/C-A, 14.87; Ochsendorf, Montevideo, 14.88; Stephens, Redwood Valley, 15.02; Genelin, LeSueur-Henderson, 15.08; Weber, LQPV/Dawson-Boyd, 15.29; Schmidt, GFW, 15.29; Sales, Holdingford, 15.49.
• 300 hurdles: Meulebroeck, Minnewaska, 39.86; Rudzitis, Legacy Christian, 39.98; Jones, Osakis, 40.11; Weber, LQPV/D-B, 40.46; Zinter, Concordia Academy, 40.51; Tree, Pine Island, 40.57; Van Essen, Edgerton/SWMC, 40.64; Swenhaugen, Tracy-M-B, 40.72; Betthauser, R-P/Houston, 40.73.
• 4x100 relay: Caledonia/Spring Grove (E. Staggemeyer, Curley, O. Staggemeyer, Beardmore), 42.75; HLWW 43.23; Sauk Centre 43.66; Pine Island 43.83; St. Croix Prep 44.03; LCWM/Nicollet 44.08; Esko 44.23; Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran 44.39; Moose Lake/Willow River DQ.
• 4x200 relay: Caledonia/Spring Grove (E. Staggemeyer, O. Staggemeyer, Curley, Wait), 1:29.28; St. Cloud Cathedral 1:30.54; Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 1:30.91; Litchfield 1:31.18; Minnewaska 1:31.43; Holdingford 1:31.46; Osakis 1:31.82; Moose Lake/Willow River, 1:32.17; Minn. Valley Lutheran 1:32.89.
• 4x400 relay: Crosby-Ironton (Larson, Hachey, Ringhand, Mount), 3:22.80; Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran, 3:23.81; St. Croix Lutheran 3:24.12; Holdingford 3:25.97, Edgerton/SWMC 3:26.13; Lanesboro-FC-M 3:27.34; St. Cloud Cathedral 3:29.45; Minn. Valley Lutheran 3:30.60; Pelican Rapids 3:34.00.
• 4x800 relay: Bertha-Hewitt/Vendale (Guderjahn, Baumgartner, Bach, Miller), 8:05.11; Sauk Centre 8:07.94; Mt. Lake/Comfrey 8:08.13; Pine Island 8:13.87; Pine City 8:14.46; Trinity/Unity 8:15.27; Park Rapids 8:17.94; Windom 8:18.10; Luverne 8:18.79.
• High jump: Snitker, GMLOKS, 6-6; Hein, Blooming Prairie, 6-6; Guthrie, Upsala/Swanville, 6-4, Skrien, St. Croix Lutheran, 6-4; Kronbach, JWP, 6-4; Petersohn, Triton, 6-4; Stendel, Caledonia/Spring Grove, 6-4; Boike, LQPV/D-B, 6-2; Webber, HLWW, 6-2; Busker, Edgerton/SWMC, 6-2.
• Long jump: Mount, Crosby-Ironton, 23-2½; Kangas, Win-E-Mac, 22-4¾; Boike, LQPV/D-B, 21-11¼; Meinke, Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran, 21-7¼; Rinke, Border West, 21-3; Sturm, Esko, 21-1¾; Lewis, Math & Science, 21-1; Kronbach, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 20-11¾; Gross, BOLD/BL-H, 20-11½.
• Discus: Christensen, Litchfield, 182-6; Tornstrom, Caledonia/Spring Grove, 170-9; Jacobson, Pelican Rapids, 170-8; Roth, Rochester Lourdes, 165-7; O'Malley, Montevideo, 160-5; Wiberdink, Central Minn. Christian, 157-11; Woodley, Luverne, 154-3; Nikoloski, Lanesboro-FC, 152-1; Northrop, Pine Island, 150-1.
• Discus wheelchair: Category 1: Gunnarson, St. Charles, 45-1; Jenniges, Lakeview, 36-10. Category 2: Taylor, Lakeview, 74-9; Stensrud, Lakeview, 41-4.
track and field • GIRLS
CLASS 2A STATE MEET
Team scores through five events
• Top 10: Alexandria 24, Rocori 17.5, Holy Angels, Hutchinson and Detroit Lakes 12, Mankato East 10.5; Princeton, Winona and Monticello 10, Foley, Grand Rapids, Kasson-Mantorville and Fairmont 8
Individual event finals • Friday
• 3,200: Schmitz, Hutchinson, 10:24.14; Mahoney, Monticello, 10:32.49; Hanson, Fairmont, 10:53.04; Sample, Marshall, 10:53.36; Hall, Chisago Lakes, 10:53.66; Halbe, Alexandria, 11:05.79; Eilers, Willmar, 11:05.82; Werner, Delano, 11:09.12; Kazin, Delano, 11:11.55.
• High jump: Gunderson, Detroit Lakes, 5-6; Noble, Princeton, 5-5; Pogorelc, Grand Rapids, 5-5 Shindelar, Stewartville, 5-3; Halder, Byron, 5-3; Pratt, Mankato West, 5-3; Rehman, Mound Westonka 5-3; Thoennes, Rocori, 5-3; Pederson, New London-Spicer, 5-3.
• Long jump: Fisher, Holy Angels, 18-5½; Thoennes, Rocori, 18-1½; Knudson, Kasson-Mantorville, 18-1½; Hansen, Mankato East, 18-1½; Greenway, Providence Academy, 18-0; Malvey, Mahtomedi, 17-11½; Heminover, Mankato East, 17-2½; Preston-Harris, Providence Academy, 17-0½; Thauvin, Mankato East, 16-9¾.
• Discus: Magaard, Alexandria, 128-2; Berlin-Burns, Winona, 126-10; Duevel, Foley, 122-4; Schneider, Rocori, 119-9; Wagner, Alexandria, 115-6; Hanson, Spectrum, 114-5; Sowada, Alexandria, 110-9; Banse, Mankato West, 110-8; Luiten, Cloquet, 110-0.
• Discus wheelchair: Gassman, Big Lake, 40-4; Harbarth, Mankato East, 28-4; Swenson, Zimmerman, 27-8.
CLASS 1A STATE MEET
• Top 10: Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran 41, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball and Bagley/Fosston 40, Math & Science 34, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 32, River Valley 30, Staples-Motley 29, GMLOKS 26, St. John's Prep 24, St. Paul Academy and Luverne 22.
Individual event finals
• 100: Phrakonkham, Bagley/Fosston, 11.80; Bakker, Hills-Beaver Creek, 11.97; Hollar, River Valley, 12.13; Cole, Medford, 12.31; Reiland, GMLOKS, 12.43; Konsti, Concordia Academy, 12.44; Hoof, Lester Prairie, 12.45; Schmoll, RACE, 12.47; Nelson, Two Harbors, 12.67.
• 100 wheelchair: Berry, Mille Lacs, 29.56.
• 200: Phrakonkham, Bagley/Fosston, 24.60; Lewis, Math & Science, 24.76; Bakken, Hills-Beaver Creek, 24.93; Hollar, River Valley, 25.05; Hoof, Lester Prairie, 25.44; Reiland, GMLOKS, 25.55; Sauer, Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran, 25.67; Salaski, St. Cloud Cathedral, 25.69; Kapanke, St. Croix Lutheran, 26.07.
• 200 wheelchair: Berry, Mille Lacs, 59.22.
• 400: Hoof, Lester Prairie, 57.13; Hitchen, Fertile-Beltrami, 57.57; Lentsch, K-W/Goodhue, 57.72; Giddings, Two Harbors, 57.88; Rosemeier, Benson/KMS, 58.64; Lesnau, St. Cloud Cathedral, 58.71; Kapanke, St. Croix Lutheran, 59.12; Kuechle, EV-W/Kimball, 59.23; Kieser, Concordia Academy, 1:00.23.
• 800: Brownell, Staples-Motley, 2:16.16; LeSage, HLWW, 2:18.13; Kuechle, EV-W/K, 2:20.17; Rotz, Barnesville, 2:21.15; Merritt, Canby/Minneota, 2:22.94; Chesley, Luverne, 2:23.91; Brooks, Rochester Lourdes, 2:24.31; Dose, Sibley East, 2:26.65; Haugen, K-W/Goodhue, 2:30.94.
• 1,600: Brownell, Staples-Motley, 5:00.73; LeSage, HLWW, 5:02.42; DeBates, Luverne, 5:08.71; Semling, Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran, 5:13.68; Ihry, Climax-Fisher/Sacred Heart, 5:14.69; Rotz, Barnesville, 5:14.80; Schad, St. Cloud Cathedral, 5:16.69; Haugen, K-W/Goodhue, 5:20.09; Olesiak, Cromwell-Wright, 5:20.31.
• 100 hurdles: Wales, Ashby/Brandon-Evansville, 14.76; Tuttle, St. Paul Academy, 15.00; Willard, Trinity/Unity, 15.11; Blom, ACGC, 15.34; Hartung, Pine Island, 15.41; Boldt, R-P/Houston, 15.41; Galle, GMLOKS, 15.53; Foster, GMLOKS, 15.61; Schmoll, RACE, 15.79.
• 300 hurdles: Tuttle, St. Paul Academy, 44.82; Hartung, Pine Island, 45.28; Pederson, West Marshall, 45.48; Zoller, EV-W/K, 45.70; Breth, Holdingford, 45.90; Wales, Ashby/Brandon-Evansville, 46.01; Schmoll, RACE, 46.34; Willard, Trinity/Unity, 46.41; Noble, Benson/KMS, 46.81.
• 4x100 relay: Bagley/Fosston (Klinkehammer, Friesen, Manecke, Phrakonkham), 48.84; Chatfield 49.36; Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran, 49.73; Royalton 49.92; Concordia Academy 50.43; Paynesville 50.52; Two Harbors 50.63; Waterville-E-M 51.07; Hills-Beaver Creek 51.17.
• 4x200 relay: Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran (Heiring, Puente Infante, Schossow, Sauer), 1:43.60; Chatfield 1:43.80; GMLOKS 1:44.92; St. Cloud Cathedral 1:45.02; Legacy Christian 1:45.22; Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 1:45.34; Maple Lake 1:45.63; West Marshall 1:46.05; Concordia Academy 1:46.21.
• 4x400 relay: Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball (Haag, Zoller, B. Kuechle, H. Kuechle), 4:02.48; River Valley 4:02.68; MACCRAY/RCW 4:05.99; Legacy Christian 4:06.20; Frazee 4:07.48; Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran 4:07.49; St. Charles 4:07.61; United Clay Becker 4:10.15; Park Rapids 4:11.0.
• 4x800 relay: St. John's Prep (Duffy, C. Ruzanic, L. Ruzanic, Pauly), 9:36.26; Lake City 9:39.87; Rochester Lourdes 9:41.95; River Valley 9:43.74; Canby/Minneota 9:44.14; St. Cloud Cathedral 9:48.68; Minnewaska 9:48.81; Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 9:49.64; United Clay Becker 9:55.94.
• Pole vault: Sater, LeSueur-Henderson, 11-9; Eveslage, Melrose, 11-0; Honken, R-P/Houston, 11-0; Mutschler, Maple River, 10-6; Armstrong, Blue Earth Area, 10-6; Lauwagie, Park Rapids, 10-6; Lewandowski, Crosby-Ironton, 10-6; Bowers, Concordia Academy, 10-6; Maneval, Barnesville, 10-6.
• Triple jump: Sosa, D-G-F, 38-11½; Huhnerkoch, Redwood Valley, 37-6; Forsberg, Blooming Prairie, 37-3½; Pederson, West Marshall, 36-10¾; Marxer, Browerville, 36-4; Heintz, Rush City, 36-2½; Jaenicke, Melrose, 36-1¾; Boldt, R-P/Houston, 36-0½; Bormann, Ottertail Central, 35-11¾.
• Shot put: Kolstoe, Minnewaska, 43-9¼; Garrett, D-G-F, 40-9½; Folland, Kittson Co. Central, 38-11½; Mitchell, LaCrescent-Hokah, 38-8; Schmidt, Litchfield, 38-3¾; Foster, GMLOKS, 37-6½; Moske, Parkers Prairie, 37-5½; Bogenholm, Barnum, 36-7½; Roubinek, Pine City, 36-4½.
• Shot put wheelchair: Berry, Mille Lacs, 9-5¼.