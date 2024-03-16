FRIDAY
basketball • BOYS
CLASS 4A
Section 1 • championship
• Farmington 70, Lakeville North 59
Section 8 • championship
• Rogers 54, St. Michael-Albertville 50
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • championship
• Stewartville 66, Byron 56
CLASS 2A
Section 4 • championship
• Minnehaha Academy 73, St. Paul Academy 57
Section 5 • championship
• Breck 91, Mpls. North 74
Section 6 • championship
• Albany 63, Annandale 53
Section 7 • championship
• Pequot Lakes 55, Esko 42
Section 8 • championship
• Pelican Rapids 82, Park Rapids 49
CLASS 1A
Section 4 • championship
• Heritage Christian 85, West Lutheran 74
Section 5 • championship
• Nevis 70, East Central 45
Section 6 • championship
• West Central Area 60, Ada-Borup 56
Section 7 • championship
• Cherry 99, Mtn. Iron-Buhl 55
Section 8 • championship
• Fertile-Beltrami 92, Red Lake 67
BASKETBALL • GIRLS
CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT
Consolation final
• Lakeville North 71, Rosemount 60
CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Consolation final
• St. Peter 61, Rock Ridge 34
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Consolation final
• Roch. Lourdes 45, New London-Spicer 38
Semifinals
• Albany 60, Minnehaha Academy 52
• Providence Acad. 92, Crosby-Ironton 54
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Consolation semifinals
• Mayer Lutheran 61, SW Minn. Christian 45
• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 58, Fosston 52, OT
Semifinals
• Goodhue 63, Underwood 53
• Mtn. Iron-Buhl 69, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 50