FRIDAY

basketball • BOYS

CLASS 4A

Section 1 • championship

• Farmington 70, Lakeville North 59

Section 8 • championship

• Rogers 54, St. Michael-Albertville 50


CLASS 3A

Section 1 • championship

• Stewartville 66, Byron 56


CLASS 2A

Section 4 • championship

• Minnehaha Academy 73, St. Paul Academy 57

Section 5 • championship

• Breck 91, Mpls. North 74

Section 6 • championship

• Albany 63, Annandale 53

Section 7 • championship

• Pequot Lakes 55, Esko 42

Section 8 • championship

• Pelican Rapids 82, Park Rapids 49


CLASS 1A

Section 4 • championship

• Heritage Christian 85, West Lutheran 74

Section 5 • championship

• Nevis 70, East Central 45

Section 6 • championship

• West Central Area 60, Ada-Borup 56

Section 7 • championship

• Cherry 99, Mtn. Iron-Buhl 55

Section 8 • championship

• Fertile-Beltrami 92, Red Lake 67

BASKETBALL • GIRLS

CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT

Consolation final

• Lakeville North 71, Rosemount 60


CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT

Consolation final

• St. Peter 61, Rock Ridge 34


CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Consolation final

• Roch. Lourdes 45, New London-Spicer 38

Semifinals

• Albany 60, Minnehaha Academy 52

• Providence Acad. 92, Crosby-Ironton 54


CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Consolation semifinals

• Mayer Lutheran 61, SW Minn. Christian 45

• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 58, Fosston 52, OT

Semifinals

• Goodhue 63, Underwood 53

• Mtn. Iron-Buhl 69, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 50