FRIDAY

ADAPTED FLOOR HOCKEY

STATE TOURNAMENT

CI Division

Quarterfinals

• Burnsville/Farm./Lake. 15, Mankato 5

• Dakota United 9, Maple Grove 6

• NP/TCU/LSH/BP/J 9, So. Suburban 2

• Stillwater 13, St. Cloud Area 3

PI Division

Quarterfinals

• Brainerd 10, Mpls. South 0

• Dakota United 9, St. Paul Humboldt 0

• Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka 12, So. Suburban 2

• Rochester 4, Maple Grove 3

basketball • BOYS

CLASS 4A

Section 3 • semifinals

• Eagan 77, Rosemount 63

• Eastview 73, Apple Valley 63

Section 5 • semifinals

• Maple Grove 61, Osseo 60

• Park Center 66, Mounds View 58

Section 6 • semifinals

• Hopkins 75, Mpls. Washburn 55

• Wayzata 86, Edina 66


CLASS 3A

Section 5 • semifinals

• Fridley 73, Big Lake 54

• Totino-Grace 106, Becker 63

Section 7 • semifinals

• Chisago Lakes 69, North Branch 62

• Hermantown 101, Rock Ridge 99

Section 8 • semifinals

• Alexandria 89, Fergus Falls 49

• St. Cloud Tech 76, Detroit Lakes 70

basketball • GIRLS

CLASS 4A

Section 1 • championship

• Lakeville North 62, Lakeville South 54

Section 2 • championship

• Minnetonka 41, Eden Prairie 39

Section 8 • championship

• St. Michael-Albertville 61, Elk River 47


CLASS 3A

Section 1 • championship

• Stewartville 64, Byron 51


CLASS 2A

Section 2 • championship

• Waterville-E-M 56, Glencoe-SL 44

Section 3 • championship

• New London-Spicer 80, Windom 40

Section 4 • championship

• Minnehaha Acad. 95, St. Croix Luth. 65

Section 5 • championship

• Providence Academy 101, Jordan 84

Section 6 • championship

• Albany 76, Holdingford 50

Section 7 • championship

• Crosby-Ironton 48, Pequot Lakes 45

Section 8 • championship

• Perham 75, Pelican Rapids 57


CLASS 1A

Section 2 • championship

• Buffalo Lake-H-S 79, Springfield 60

Section 3 • championship

• SW Minn. Christian 58, Minneota 38

Section 4 • championship

• Mayer Lutheran 77, Lester Prairie 36

Section 5 • championship

• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 67, Braham 63

Section 6 • championship

• Underwood 71, Hancock 61

Section 7 • championship

• Mtn. Iron-Buhl 77, Cromwell-Wright 35

Section 8 • championship

• Fosston 67, Kittson Co. Central 59

hockey • BOYS

CLASS 2A

Consolation semifinals

• Centennial 8, Roch. Century/JM 2

• Elk River/Zimm. 5, White Bear Lake 0

Semifinals

• Chanhassen 6, Cretin-Derham Hall 1

• Edina 5, Grand Rapids 2


CLASS 1A

Semifinals

• Hermantown 7, Mahtomedi 6, OT

• St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Warroad 3, OT