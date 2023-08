Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER

Pablo López, Twins

Continued his unbeatable (4-0) August with six more scoreless, if challenging, innings.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Runs allowed by López in his last 27 innings

6 Go-ahead home runs by Michael A. Taylor this season, most on the team

20 Home runs hit by Twins' ninth-place hitters, tying their franchise record