Edina turned big plays into victory Friday.

Senior free safety Owen Kemper returned an interception 92 yards for a touchdown as the visiting Hornets surprised Class 6A, No. 6 Stillwater 14-7 in the rain and wind.

Edina (4-3) opened the scoring on sophomore quarterback Mason West's 35-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Sonny Villegas early in the third quarter. It was the fifth time the tandem hooked up on a TD pass this season.

Kemper added his score three minutes later, on his second interception of the season.

Stillwater (5-2) cut the deficit in half when wide receiver Tanner Schmidt caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Conor McGlynn with 4 minutes, 5 seconds remaining. It was McGlynn's 17th touchdown pass of the season, his seventh to Schmidt.

The was all the Hornets yielded. They came into the matchup allowing 25.8 points per game.

In other games Friday:

Lakeville North 42, East Ridge 7: The Class 6A, No. 3 Panthers (6-1) played dominating defense in beating the Raptors (2-5). The Panthers forced three fumbles in the first half while building a 21-0 lead. Riley Grossman threw three touchdown passes, and fellow junior Sam Ripplinger ran for two touchdowns (52 and 77 yards). Senior fullback Sawyer Wilkie also scored twice.

Lakeville South 52, Eastview 0: Junior running back Connor Cade scored three first-half touchdowns as the Class 6A, No. 5 Cougars (6-1) ran over the Lightning (4-3). Cade scored on runs of 4, 5 and 30 yards. Lakeville South led 35-0 at halftime.

Minnetonka 61, Buffalo 21: Senior defensive back Hudson Poole intercepted a pass on the Bison's first possession and took it 100 yards for a touchdown, springboarding the Class 6A, No. 4 Skippers (6-1) over No. 9 Buffalo (5-2). Minnetonka scored on its first seven offensive possessions, which included three scoring runs each by senior Lucas Knox and junior Chase Conrad.

Andover 29, Sauk Rapids-Rice 8: The Class 5A, No. 7 Huskies (6-1) scored 29 second-half points to down the previously unbeaten No. 5 Storm (6-1). Senior running back D'Mario Davenport ran for two touchdowns as all four Andover scores came on the ground.

Hutchinson 40, Princeton 8: Class 4A, No. 5 Hutchinson (5-2) knocked No. 3 Princeton (6-1) from the ranks of the unbeaten. Hutchinson raced to a 34-0 halftime lead on four scoring runs, including two by junior Nathan Thode on runs of 30 and 67 yards, and senior quarterback Logan Butler's 40-yard touchdown pass to senior split end Kaden Butler.

Chisago Lakes 42, Willmar 14: Senior quarterback Gavin Lewis made four short touchdown runs as the Wildcats (5-2) overwhelmed the Cardinals (1-6). Junior linebacker Brycen Morley opened Chisago Lake's scoring with a 43-yard fumble return.

Delano 37, Benilde-St. Margaret's 19: Junior quarterback Bryce Peterson threw four touchdown passes, three to classmate Jake Schultz, as the Tigers (3-4) beat the Red Knights (2-5). Peterson and Schultz hooked up on 19-, 20- and 25-yard scoring plays. Schultz has 11 touchdown receptions this season.

New Prague 29, Waconia 28 (2 OT): The Trojans stopped Wildcats quarterback Austin Randall short of the goal line on a two-point conversion run, enabling New Prague (5-2) to prevail in two overtimes. Randall pulled Waconia (2-5) within a point on a 5-yard scoring run. Junior running back Colin Buetow scored his third 1-yard TD run and the Trojans kicked the extra point on their possession. Both teams scored touchdowns in the first OT, on a Randall pass and a Buetow run, and added the two-point conversion. Randall ran for two scores and threw for two more.