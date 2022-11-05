Tanner Zolnosky wants the ball in his hands with the game on the line.

The junior quarterback threw two second-half touchdown passes to senior wide receiver Riley Schwellenbach, the last a 6-yarder with 5 minutes, 6 minutes remaining, as East Ridge rallied to knock off Prior Lake 28-27.

Zolnosky ran for a two-point conversion after the second touchdown and gave East Ridge (7-3) the victory.

Senior running back Grayson Spronk ran for two touchdowns for Prior Lake (6-4), ranked seventh in Class 6A. Classmate Logan Lehrer kicked two field goals, the last a 25-yarder to give the Lakers a 27-20 lead with 7:47 remaining.

In two other Class 6A games:

Maple Grove 54, Forest Lake 21: Senior quarterback Jacob Kilzer ran for three touchdowns and threw for another as the top-rated Crimson (10-0) pulled away from the Rangers (7-3). Maple Grove's defense broke open a close game in the second quarter on senior Jacob Anderson's 31-yard interception return and senior Mason Beyer's 40-yard fumble return. Maple Grove outscored Forest Lake 26-0 in the second quarter.

Stillwater 42, Lakeville North 7: Emilio Rosario Matias ran for two scores and Max Shikenjanski ran for one and threw for another as the sixth-ranked Ponies (9-1) built a 28-0 halftime lead en route to victory over the Panthers (4-6). Shikenjanski added a touchdown pass in the second half; both of his TD passes went to Thomas Jacobs.

Class 5A

Mahtomedi 20, St. Paul Central 0: Senior running back Corey Bohmert ran for 198 yards on 22 carries and scored a touchdown as the No. 4-ranked Zephyrs (9-1) shut out the Minutemen (5-6) in Section 4. He broke a scoreless deadlock with a 35-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Quarterback Sam Garry put the finishing touches on with two short scoring runs in the third quarter.

Armstrong 42, Cooper 7: Reggie Carter rushed for 217 of the Falcons' 332 yards on the ground and three second-half touchdowns as Armstrong (8-2) pulled away from Cooper (3-7) in Section 5. Carter scored on runs of 6, 37 and 52 yards. The game was tied 7-7 at halftime.

Elk River 51, Andover 49: The third-ranked Elks lived dangerously. Senior quarterback Cade Osterman ran for his fourth touchdown in overtime and sophomore Gavin Schmidt added the two-point conversion run as Elk River (10-0) outlasted Andover (7-3) in Section 7. The Huskies answered on Landyn Nelson's sixth touchdown pass in overtime, but his run for a two-point conversion came up just short. Elk River junior Carter Bloom kicked a 30-yard field goal with two seconds left in regulation to tie it at 43-all.

Class 4A

Rocori 22, Becker 20: Senior quarterback Ryan Bengtson threw two late touchdown passes, but the Bulldogs' failed two-point conversion after the second was the difference in their loss to the No. 8 Spartans (8-2) in Section 8. Bengtson also ran for a touchdown for No. 4 Becker (8-2).

Class 1A

Lester Prairie 14, Mayer Lutheran 6: For the first time since 1998, No. 1-ranked Lester Prairie (11-0) is advancing to the state tournament. Lester Prairie scored twice in a 53-second span midway through the second quarter. Tanner Scheevel ran for an 18-yard touchdown and Trevor Schauer followed it with a 30-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Nine-Man

Kittson County Central 35, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 20: Senior running back Chisum Schmiedeberg rushed for 206 yards and four touchdowns on 35 carries to lead the No. 6-ranked Bearcats (11-0) to victory in Section 8 on Thursday. He scored on runs of 1, 2, 3 and 7 yards and returned a fumble 37 yards for another score. He eclipsed 2,000 yards rushing this season.