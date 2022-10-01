Eden Prairie scored four straight touchdowns in the first half and defeated visiting Prior Lake 28-14 on Friday.

Tyler Walden ran untouched up the middle for a 25-yard touchdown to get the Eagles, 4-1 and ranked fifth in the Metro Top 10, on the board.

The Eagles took a 14-7 lead on a reverse flea-flicker pass from Nick Fazi to Jermell Taylor on the first play of the second quarter. After Dennis Rahouski intercepted a pass near midfield, the Eagles extended the lead to 21-7 on a 5-yard touchdown run by Devin Jordan. Chiddi Obiazor blocked a punt on the following drive to set up Walden's second touchdown of the game.

The Lakers, 4-1 and ranked second in the Metro Top 10, got momentum early in the third quarter. Joey Krouse finished the team's first drive of the half with a 24-yard touchdown run.

The Lakers caught a break on the ensuing kickoff when the Eagles returner fell at the 1-yard line. A few plays later, the Lakers recovered a fumble in Eagles territory. After failing to convert a third-and-1 play, the Lakers attempted a field goal, but it was blocked.

The Lakers got off to a fast start when Krouse returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.

Shakopee 27, Lakeville North 21 (OT): Jadon Hellerud ran for a 6-yard touchdown in overtime to give the No. 8 Sabers (4-1) a victory over the host Panthers (1-4). Tremaine Fulton Jr. recovered a fumble for the Sabers on the Panthers' opening possession of overtime.

East Ridge 28, Woodbury 0: Jaelen Harper ran for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help the Raptors (3-2) upset the visiting No. 7 Royals (4-1). Tanner Zolnosky got the scoring started with a 68-yard touchdown pass to Jaylin Reese late in the second quarter. Riley Schwellenbach extended the Raptors' lead with a 22-yard interception return in the third quarter.

Mankato West 28, Rochester Mayo 24: Barton McAninch scored four touchdowns to lead the Class 5A, No. 1 Scarlets (5-0) past the host Class 5A, No. 7 Spartans (4-1). The junior quarterback ran for three scores and threw for another.

Edina 34, Farmington 31: Mason Sill made a 30-yard field goal with one second left for the Hornets (1-4). Edina scored 17 unanswered points in the second half. Finn McElroy threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Sonny Villegas to tie it 31-31 with 9:09 left in the game. Jonathan Shrum caught a touchdown pass and returned a kickoff for a touchdown for the Tigers (1-4).

St. Michael-Albertville 24, Minnetonka 10: The Knights (2-3) scored on two fumble returns to rally past the visiting Skippers (3-2). Jackson Brutger and Drew Luster picked up fumbles and gave the Knights a 14-10 lead after three quarters. Sam Anderson ran for a touchdown and Jarod Timlin kicked a field goal to complete the scoring. Keagan Zabilla kicked a field goal and Roman Johnson ran for a touchdown to give the Skippers a 10-0 lead at halftime.

Hastings 28, South St. Paul 27 (OT): Daniel Millner threw a touchdown and two-point conversion to Johnny Bezdicek in overtime to give the Raiders (2-3) the victory over the host Packers (0-5). Elijah Bryant threw a touchdown pass to Bruce Doeren on the first possession of overtime for the Packers.