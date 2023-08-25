Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Taste

The crush of pickle-flavored food might be getting all the attention, but we're here for the Crispy Lutefisk Steam Bun at Shanghai Henri's (International Bazaar). With hoisin sauce, yum yum sauce and a fluffy steamed lotus bun all in play, lutefisk never looked so good.

Hear

The Chicks play the grandstand with special guests Wild River at 7 p.m.

On the free stages Friday:

Doug Collins & the Receptionists perform on the Schell's Stage at West End at noon, 1 & 2 p.m., and the Craig Clark Band plays there at 4, 5 & 6 p.m.

Jamecia Bennett plays the International Bazaar stage at 8 p.m.

C.J. Chenier with his Red Hot Louisiana Band takes the Leinie Lodge Bandshell stage at 3:45 & 4:45 p.m.

See

MPR News and TPT present a live taping of the current-affairs show "Almanac," the longest-running primetime program in Minnesota history. 11 a.m.-noon, MPR booth at Nelson St. & Judson Av.

Experience

In the Hot Zone, part of Governor's Fire Prevention Day, learn how to escape from a fire and other lifesaving skills, and climb on antique trucks. 8 a.m.-6 p.m., North End.