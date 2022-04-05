In November, Minneapolis voters approved a city charter amendment that gave re-elected Mayor Jacob Frey new authority to create a much-needed "strong mayor" system of governance in the city. To fulfill that directive, Frey recently released a solid reorganization plan.

Frey presented a proposal to a City Council committee that would create a cabinet consisting of four high-ranking staffers who would report to the mayor and help oversee municipal operations. The mayor chose that structure from two recommended by a work group he had appointed. That group included some members who had not supported the vote to strengthen mayoral powers but who have government organization experience.

The new cabinet would include a chief of staff to oversee the mayor's office and the city attorney, operating much as they do now. Two new directors would be added to lead new offices focusing on service and safety.

The Office of Public Service would include a variety of city offices, such as finance, health, economic and community development, 311 and others. The Office of Community Safety would include 911, fire, police, emergency management and neighborhood safety (which would include the Office of Violence Prevention).

As Frey told council members, the reorganization would allow departments working on public safety efforts to more efficiently coordinate with each other with a clearer chain of command.

That's why the Star Tribune Editorial Board supported the change. The former antiquated structure of City Hall effectively gave Minneapolis government by committee, blurred lines of authority and too often put the mayor and council members in competition on day-to-day operations. It wasn't sensible for city departments to feel as if they had 14 bosses (the mayor and 13 council members); the resulting uncertainties slowed decisions and produced confusion.

The mayor said he envisions the director of community safety as "someone with a safety and law enforcement background" who may or may not be a police officer. He added that he'd look for someone with "a deep understanding of the law, expertise as a changemaker" and experience managing people.

Frey told an editorial writer that he sees the proposed structure as a "win for everyone" — even those who voted for Question 2 to eliminate MPD and replace it with a Department of Public Safety. He called the shift an opportunity for "unity" around a government structure that better integrates the public safety functions and better serves citizens well into the future.

In addition to giving the mayor greater authority, voters also clarified the role of the City Council. It will rightly focus on legislative, policy-setting matters and the budget. That's how most cities operate.

Later this month, Frey expects to return to the council with more details about the plan and to receive council feedback. Then the full council must vote on the plan and decide about public hearing, with a goal of having a final structure approved by the end of the year.

While there is still room for discussing details, the mayor's plan provides a good general blueprint for how the new strong mayor system should look.