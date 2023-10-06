Optimistically leaving room for further advancement, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has declared Saturday "MN Twins Division Series Day" in Minneapolis.

After defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in a wild-card series, the Twins will take on the Houston Astros Saturday and Sunday in Houston before returning to Minneapolis Tuesday in a best-of-five division series.

Frey's proclamation includes some of the following lines:

"WHEREAS, between 1997 and 2023, Minnesota Twins fans across the state have remained hopeful for postseason luck; and ...

"WHEREAS, the success of the Minnesota Twins this year represents the unwavering spirit of our Minnesota baseball fans, and the celebrations had at Target Field are emblematic of the pride for our hometown team; and ...

"WHEREAS, get out your "We Believe" Homer Hanky and cheer on our Minnesota Twins as they take on the Houston Astros, the defending World Series champions, in Game 1 of the best-of-five series; and

"WHEREAS, we look forward to hosting Game 3 and 4 (if necessary) at Target Field, and wish the Minnesota Twins all the best. Go Twins!"

Frey woos Taylor Swift

Earlier this week, Frey publicly rooted for Taylor Swift to come to Minneapolis for Sunday's Vikings game with the Kansas City Chiefs, which has drawn big buzz from Swifties. Frey's remarks, which include references to several of Swift's songs, garnered him some coverage from TMZ.

"We know All Too Well the positive impact Taylor Swift has on the cities she visits – Minneapolis is no exception," Frey said. "Her two, sold-out concerts at US Bank Stadium in June led to a record-setting tourism weekend including booked-up hotels and packed downtown restaurants... boosting our local economy beyond our Wildest Dreams. If Taylor chooses to come back to Minneapolis this weekend, we'll be Ready For It. It's possible she will have to console Travis Kelce after the Vikings beat the Chiefs, but there are plenty of great spots across town for them to go on a date and lift their spirits!"