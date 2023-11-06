Tap the bookmark to save this article.

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., down $3 to $34.25.

The vacation timeshares company is buying Bluegreen Vacations Holding.

Freshpet Inc., up $9.85 to $68.10.

The seller of refrigerated fresh pet food raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Bumble Inc., down 60 cents to $13.07.

The online dating service said CEO Whitney Wolfe Heard is stepping down.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc., up $3.37 to $29.35.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on the development of a potential chronic hives treatment.

Air Lease Corp., up 34 cents to $37.17.

The company that leases planes to airlines reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Dish Network Corp., down $2.06 to $3.44.

The satellite television provider said CEO Erik Carlson will resign.

Treehouse Foods Inc., down $4.38 to $38.12.

The food maker cut its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc., up $2.53 to $130.51.

The asset manager beat analysts' third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.