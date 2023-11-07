Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

AMES, Iowa — True freshman Milan Momcilovic scored 18 points from six 3-pointers, Keshon Gilbert added 17 points and Iowa State routed Green Bay 85-44 on Monday night in a season opener.

It's the third straight season a freshman has started for Iowa State on opening night. Momcilovic scored 15 points in the first half, and his 18 points are tied for fourth-most by a freshman in an opener. He also grabbed seven rebounds.

Tre King added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Cyclones. Tamin Lipsey had 12 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Iowa State shot 61% (19 of 31) in the first half and 47% (31 of 66) overall. Momcilovic, King and Lipsey combined for 23 of the Cyclones' 44 rebounds.

Noah Reynolds scored 14 points and Foster Wonders added 11 for Green Bay.

Iowa State opens its season with four consecutive home games before traveling to Kissimmee, Florida to face VCU on Thanksgiving.

